Swamp Rabbits Trade for Cole Donhauser

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that rookie forward Cole Donhauser has been acquired from the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for future considerations.

Donhauser heads to the Upstate after most recently spending time with the Idaho Steelheads. The 6'0", 190-pound forward played in a pair of games with Idaho following the start of his pro career with the EIHL's Coventry Blaze, where he notched a pair of assists in 7 games.

Hailing from Kenmore, N.Y., Donhauser, 24, played in the NCAA prior to turning professional, skating with Yale University. As a Bulldog, he racked up 12 goals, 18 assists, and 30 points in 80 games.

The Swamp Rabbits head back home for a "three-in-three" against three different opponents, beginning with the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop for Friday, February 2nd, is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST.

