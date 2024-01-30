Stanley Cup Set to Visit Rapid City

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday that the Stanley Cup will be making its way to Rapid City on Saturday, February 10.

Fans can see the Stanley Cup before the NHL Alumni Live Show starting at 3:30 p.m. inside The Monument Fine Arts Theatre. The live show will start around 5 p.m. and the Cup will be available for pictures through that time as well. There is no additional charge to visit the Stanley Cup or view the live show. The Calgary Flames alumni expected to attend are Tim Hunter, Joel Otto, Brian McGrattan, Mike Commodore, and Curtis Glencross. Hunter, Otto, and Commodore each have their name engraved on the Stanley Cup.

To kick things off, fans are invited to join the Rush at Murphy's Pub and Grill to meet the five NHL alumni in attendance from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, February 9. On Saturday, we'll start the festivities at 1 p.m. with a charity game. NHL and Rush alumni will take on local adult league skaters at The Monument Ice Arena. Fans must have a ticket for the 7:05 p.m. Rush game to get in. Tickets for Affiliation Night are on sale now when you skate to rapidcityrush.com.

