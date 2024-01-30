Orlando Solar Bears Announce Pickleball Night on FRIDAY, March 1 vs. Jacksonville
January 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Come celebrate as the Orlando Solar Bears & the Orlando Squeeze team up for Pickleball Night on Friday, March 1st! Watch the Orlando Solar Bears take on the division rival, Jacksonville Icemen at 8pm!
Exclusive meet and greet tickets will include access to a pregame event with the Major League Pickleball Champion, Orlando Squeeze players!
More information will be sent out regarding paddle pickup and meet & greet logistics to those who purchase.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 30, 2024
- Gladiators Hand Solar Bears Third Loss in a Week - Atlanta Gladiators
- Orlando Solar Bears Announce Pickleball Night on FRIDAY, March 1 vs. Jacksonville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavericks Back Home Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Royals Sign Goaltender Brody Claeys and Forward Steven Leonard to Standard Player Contracts - Reading Royals
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 15 - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rare Tuesday Road Game for the Grizzlies at Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Jr. Royals Announce Evaluation Dates for Delaware Valley Hockey League Teams - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Orlando Solar Bears Announce Pickleball Night on FRIDAY, March 1 vs. Jacksonville
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Solar Bears Sign Rookie Forward Ryan Mahshie
- Solar Bears Trade Carson MacKinnon to Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Solar Bears Sign Veteran Forward Darik Angeli