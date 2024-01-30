Orlando Solar Bears Announce Pickleball Night on FRIDAY, March 1 vs. Jacksonville

January 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Come celebrate as the Orlando Solar Bears & the Orlando Squeeze team up for Pickleball Night on Friday, March 1st! Watch the Orlando Solar Bears take on the division rival, Jacksonville Icemen at 8pm!

Exclusive meet and greet tickets will include access to a pregame event with the Major League Pickleball Champion, Orlando Squeeze players!

More information will be sent out regarding paddle pickup and meet & greet logistics to those who purchase.

