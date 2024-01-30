Jeremy Mckenna Picks Up the Fifth Mavericks' Hat Trick of the Season
January 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - Another great performance from forward Jeremy McKenna saw him pick up the ECHL-leading fifth hat trick of the season for the Mavericks in an 8-3 victory over the Utah Grizzlies.
In addition to his three goals, McKenna added an assist for the eighth four-point game of the season for all Mavericks skaters.
His three-goal performance tonight is McKenna's second hat trick in a Mavericks sweater (Oct. 22, 2022).
McKenna's hat trick is the fifth hat trick of the year for the Mavericks, the highest total in the ECHL . McKenna joins Max Andreev, Patrick Curry, Jacob Hayhurst and Ryan Jones as the four other hat tricks this year.
At 30-8-2, the Mavericks are the second team in the ECHL to reach the 30-win mark this season. The team is having one of their best seasons in franchise history and hit the ice at Cable Dahmer Arena again on Saturday night at 6 PM against Wichita. Tickets are still available at 816-252-7825.
Saturday, February 3rd
Wichita Thunder @ Kansas City Mavericks
Puck Drops: 6:05 PM CST
Cable Dahmer Arena
