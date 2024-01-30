Jeremy Mckenna Picks Up the Fifth Mavericks' Hat Trick of the Season

January 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - Another great performance from forward Jeremy McKenna saw him pick up the ECHL-leading fifth hat trick of the season for the Mavericks in an 8-3 victory over the Utah Grizzlies.

In addition to his three goals, McKenna added an assist for the eighth four-point game of the season for all Mavericks skaters.

His three-goal performance tonight is McKenna's second hat trick in a Mavericks sweater (Oct. 22, 2022).

McKenna's hat trick is the fifth hat trick of the year for the Mavericks, the highest total in the ECHL . McKenna joins Max Andreev, Patrick Curry, Jacob Hayhurst and Ryan Jones as the four other hat tricks this year.

At 30-8-2, the Mavericks are the second team in the ECHL to reach the 30-win mark this season. The team is having one of their best seasons in franchise history and hit the ice at Cable Dahmer Arena again on Saturday night at 6 PM against Wichita. Tickets are still available at 816-252-7825.

Saturday, February 3rd

Wichita Thunder @ Kansas City Mavericks

Puck Drops: 6:05 PM CST

Cable Dahmer Arena

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.