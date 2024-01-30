ECHL Transactions - January 30
January 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 30, 2024:
Cincinnati:
Add David Thomson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jalen Smereck, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Connor Corcoran, D assigned by Bakersfield
Delete Marc-Antoine Pepin, D placed on reserve
Delete Brett Brochu, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)
Greenville:
Add Benito Posa, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Indy:
Delete Brandon Schultz, F traded to Cincinnati
Rapid City:
Add Billy Constantinou, D added to active roster (claimed from Maine)
Savannah:
Add Matt Boudens, F assigned by Henderson
Add Simon Pinard, F assigned by Henderson
Add Alex Swetlikoff, F assigned by Henderson
Delete Michael Bullion, G placed on reserve
Delete Tanner Vescio, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Dakota Raabe, F activated from Injured Reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Evan Vierling, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15)
Add Maxim Cajkovic, F assigned by Pittsburgh [1/28]
Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F placed on Injured Reserve (continued from 1/20 effective date) [1/28]
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 30, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - January 30 - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly, January 30, 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Trade for Cole Donhauser - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Ten Gladiator Games to be Broadcasted Live on Peachtree TV - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stanley Cup Set to Visit Rapid City - Rapid City Rush
- Gladiators Hand Solar Bears Third Loss in a Week - Atlanta Gladiators
- Orlando Solar Bears Announce Pickleball Night on FRIDAY, March 1 vs. Jacksonville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavericks Back Home Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Royals Sign Goaltender Brody Claeys and Forward Steven Leonard to Standard Player Contracts - Reading Royals
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 15 - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rare Tuesday Road Game for the Grizzlies at Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Jr. Royals Announce Evaluation Dates for Delaware Valley Hockey League Teams - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.