ECHL Transactions - January 30

January 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 30, 2024:

Cincinnati:

Add David Thomson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jalen Smereck, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Connor Corcoran, D assigned by Bakersfield

Delete Marc-Antoine Pepin, D placed on reserve

Delete Brett Brochu, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)

Greenville:

Add Benito Posa, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Indy:

Delete Brandon Schultz, F traded to Cincinnati

Rapid City:

Add Billy Constantinou, D added to active roster (claimed from Maine)

Savannah:

Add Matt Boudens, F assigned by Henderson

Add Simon Pinard, F assigned by Henderson

Add Alex Swetlikoff, F assigned by Henderson

Delete Michael Bullion, G placed on reserve

Delete Tanner Vescio, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Dakota Raabe, F activated from Injured Reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Evan Vierling, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15)

Add Maxim Cajkovic, F assigned by Pittsburgh [1/28]

Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F placed on Injured Reserve (continued from 1/20 effective date) [1/28]

