Mavericks Back Home Tonight
January 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The ECHL-leading Kansas City Mavericks are back at home tonight at 7 PM to face the Utah Grizzlies at Cable Dahmer Arena.
On the heels of a thrilling come-from-behind victory in front of a packed house on Saturday night, the Mavericks are the league's leaders in winning percentage and in the midst of one of the best seasons in nearly a decade.
WHO: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Utah Grizzlies
WHEN: Tonight, Tuesday, January 30 at 7 PM
WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Pkwy., Independence, MO 64055
At 29-8-2, the Mavericks are the top team in the Western Conference and having one of their best seasons in franchise history. Tickets are still available for tonight's game at 816-252-7825.
