Mavericks Back Home Tonight

January 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The ECHL-leading Kansas City Mavericks are back at home tonight at 7 PM to face the Utah Grizzlies at Cable Dahmer Arena.

On the heels of a thrilling come-from-behind victory in front of a packed house on Saturday night, the Mavericks are the league's leaders in winning percentage and in the midst of one of the best seasons in nearly a decade.

WHO: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Utah Grizzlies

WHEN: Tonight, Tuesday, January 30 at 7 PM

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Pkwy., Independence, MO 64055

At 29-8-2, the Mavericks are the top team in the Western Conference and having one of their best seasons in franchise history. Tickets are still available for tonight's game at 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.