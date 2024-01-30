Royals Sign Goaltender Brody Claeys and Forward Steven Leonard to Standard Player Contracts

January 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Brody Claeys and forward Steven Leonard have signed Standard Player Contracts (SPC).

Claeys, 27, has appeared in three games for the Royals over the last two seasons. The Dauphin, Manitoba native recorded a 3-0-0 record, 1.60 goals-against average, .882 save percentage, and one shutout with Reading over his three starts. He shutout the Maine Mariners with 31 saves on November 25, 2022 for his second professional career shutout.

Claeys has appeared in one game in the ECHL this season with the Norfolk Admirals and 12 games in the SPHL this season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. The 6'4", 209-pound, left-hand catching netminder has posted a 3-7-2 record, 3.30 GAA, .879 save percentage this season.

Across his four-year professional career, Claeys hoists a 25-25-6 record, 3.35 GAA, .887 save percentage and two shutouts. In the ECHL, he has recorded a 12-10-1 record, 3.16 GAA, .889 save percentage and one shutout across stops in Reading, Worcester, Wheeling, Florida, Adirondack and Norfolk.

Leonard, 29, began his fourth professional season in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. The Rockaway Park, New York native registered 12 points (7g-5a), 83 penalty minutes and a -5 rating in 26 games with Roanoke this season.

The 5'11, 170-pound, right-shot forward has played 44 career ECHL games. He has registered 10 points (5g-5a), 147 penalty minutes and a -6 rating in stints with the Norfolk Admirals (22gp, 1-4-5) in the 2021-22 season, as well as the Iowa Heartlanders (20gp, 4-1-5) in the 2022-23 season.

Leonard has totaled 56 points (26g-30a) in 143 professional career games between the FPHL, SPHL and ECHL. Prior to his pro career, Leonard played in the NCAA D-III for UMass-Dartmouth where he recorded 92 points (38g-54a) and 101 penalty minutes in 106 games played.

His twin brother, Sean, played five games with the Royals this season where he recorded 16 penalty minutes and a -2 rating. Leonard was traded to the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, January 24, 2023.

The Royals open a three-game series against the Adirondack Thunder in Glens Falls, New York on Friday, February 2nd at 7:00 p.m. The Royals return home to conclude the series with the Thunder on Saturday, February 3rd for Pink in the Rink at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday February 4 for their Autism Acceptance game at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena!

To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.