Mavericks Defeat Grizzlies 8-3 on Tuesday Night

Independence, Missouri - The Kansas City Mavericks got 3 goals and 1 assist from Jeremy McKenna as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 8-3 on Tuesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

McKenna scored his first of the night on a power play 4:45 into the contest. Justin Nachbaur made it a 2-0 KC lead 6:55 in. Utah got on the board as Nathan Burke scored his 13th of the year 17:20 in with Mick Messner getting the assist. Mavericks led 2-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Mavericks got second period goals from Jacob Hayhurst, Jake Jaremko, Patrick Curry and McKenna to extend the lead to 6-1. Utah's Tyler Penner scored 19:11 into the frame with Kyle Mayhew getting the assist. Penner extends his point streak to 5 games as he appeared in his 185 straight regular season game for Utah, 209 with playoffs included. KC led 6-2 after 2 periods.

Cade Borchardt got the Mavericks 7th goal of the night 12:44 into the third period. Grizzlies captain Josh Wesley got his 10th of the season on a power play goal 15:16 in. Jeremy McKenny completed the hat trick for the Mavericks 16:04 in. McKenna ended the night with 3 goals and 1 assist. With the win the Mavericks are now 13-1-1 in their last 15 games.

Mick Messner had 2 assists for the Grizzlies. He now has 6 assists in his last 4 games. Utah goaltender Dante Giannuzzi saved 13 of 17 for Utah. He was relieved by Will Cranley, who stopped 16 of 20. Kansas City goaltender Cale Morris stopped 23 of 26 to earn his 9th win of the season.

The loss ended Utah's 4 games winning streak. The Grizz are now 10-6 over their last 16 games.

The road trip continues for the Grizzlies this weekend as they take on the Tulsa Oilers this Friday and Saturday at 6:05 pm and Sunday at 3:05 pm. The next home game for the Grizzlies at Maverik Center is on Friday, February 9 at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Jeremy McKenna (KC) - 3 goals, 1 assist, +2, 8 shots.

2. Patrick Curry (KC) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +2, 2 shots.

3. Jacob Hayhurst (KC) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +3, 1 shot.

