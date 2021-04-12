Thunder Weekly, April 12

WICHITA, Kan. (April 12) - Wichita wrapped up a three-game series this past week against Utah. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, April 9

Utah at Wichita, 5-4 W recap

Watch highlights HERE

Saturday, April 10

Utah at Wichita, 1-0 W recap

Watch highlights HERE

Sunday, April 11

Utah at Wichita, 2-1 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, April 16

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, April 17

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., #ILOVEWICHITA Night, presented by Davis-Moore, Bonavia, Hajoca, US Mortgage and Home Health and Hospice of Kansas. Buy tickets here

Sunday, April 18

Tulsa at Wichita, 4:05 p.m., Jump Start Buy In. Buy tickets here

.**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:30 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 14-9-3-1

AWAY: 15-4-1-0

OVERALL: 29-13-4-1

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: T-1st, Western Conference, 63 points, .670 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Anthony Beauregard, Stefan Fournier, 16

Assists: Anthony Beauregard, 36

Points: Anthony Beauregard, 52

+/-: Anthony Beauregard, +20

PIM: Mathieu Gagnon, 92

TWO MORE - Wichita went 2-1-0 this weekend against the Utah Grizzlies. The Thunder claimed a 5-4 win on Friday and a 1-0 victory on Saturday night. Wichita is tied with Allen atop the West with a .670 winning percentage. The Thunder have played three more games than the Americans, but have a four-point lead in that department. Fort Wayne dropped into third, but have a .667 mark.

BOOTS - Evan Buitenhuis has been a terrific addition to the Thunder lineup. He claimed two more wins over the weekend, giving him victories in six-straight starts. On Saturday, he earned his fourth-career shutout and second since coming to Wichita. The Burlington, Ontario native made a career-high 53 saves to knock off Utah.

WELCOME BACK - Matteo Gennaro returned to the lineup on Friday night after missing almost a month with an injury. He tallied two points on Friday night, added an assist on Saturday and scored on Sunday afternoon. Gennaro has points in five-straight games and five goals over that stretch.

TRES BEAU - Anthony Beauregard has assists in seven of his last eight games. He has 10 points in his last eight and had a six-game point streak snapped on Saturday night. He leads the league in points (52) and assists (36).

600 - Ryan White played in his 600th professional game on Sunday. The veteran forward recorded his first goal in a Thunder uniform on Saturday night.

FINISHING STRONG - Over the course of the season, the Thunder has turned into a third period team. Wichita is outscoring its opponents 53-35 in the third period despite being outshot 526-409.

THUNDERBOLTS... Wichita is second on the penalty kill on the road (87.2%) and second overall (87.7%)...Matteo Gennaro is tied for third with three shorthanded points...Stefan Fournier is fourth in shots (152)...Jay Dickman is second in rookie scoring with 31 points and second for rookies with 13 goals...Anthony Beauregard is second (+20) and Jay Dickman is tied for third (+19) in plus/minus...Mathieu Gagnon is fourth in penalty minutes (92)... Wichita is 10-0-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 16-1-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 13-7-2-1 when tied after one...Wichita is 8-2-1-1 when tied after two...Wichita is 16-7-4-1 in one-goal games...Wichita is 5-1-0-0 in two-goal games...

