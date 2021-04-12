Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 18

INDY FUEL WEEK 18 RESULTS: 2-1-1-0, 27-15-4-0 Overall

Wednesday, April 7 - Fuel 2 vs South Carolina 1 OT:

Playing their first of four games last week, the Indy Fuel hosted the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday night. The Stingrays would take the lead in the second period before Indy's Brent Gates tied the game late in the third. Scoring the game-winning goal in overtime, Nick Hutchison handed the Fuel a 2-1 win.

Friday, April 9 - Fuel 1 vs Fort Wayne 4:

Beginning a three-game series on Friday night, the Indy Fuel hosted their I-69 rival Fort Wayne Komets. The Komets would take the lead in the first period before seeing Indy tie the game in the second with a goal from Matt Marcinew. Scoring two goals in the third period, the Komets would take the first of the three-game series by a score of 4-1.

Saturday, April 10 - Fuel 6 at Fort Wayne 3:

Playing their second game of a three-game series over the weekend, the Fuel visited the Fort Wayne Komets at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Indy would see six goals from five different players on Saturday and Tom Aubrun would stop 43 shots en route to a 6-3 win over the Komets.

Sunday, April 11 - Fuel 1 at Fort Wayne 2 OT:

In the third game in three days against the Komets the Fuel held on to a 1-0 lead until the dying seconds when AJ Jenks netted the tying goal for Fort Wayne. Indy eventually fell in extra minutes when Olivier Galipeau put in a rebound to win it for the Komets at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night.

INDY FUEL WEEK 19 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, April 14 - Fuel at Wheeling (7:10 p.m. ET, WesBanco Arena)

Thursday, April 15 - Fuel vs Wheeling (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Saturday, April 17 - Fuel vs Fort Wayne (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

TURNING AROUND

Entering Week 19 of the ECHL season, the Fuel have earned points in three out of their last four games. Beating their East Division opponent South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday and earning three points against Fort Wayne over the weekend, the Fuel are beginning to earn confidence as they begin this week. The Fuel will face the Wheeling Nailers twice this week, a team that they have earned a 10-3-1-0 record against.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Joining the Fuel last week, forwards Brent Gates and Terry Broadhurst made their presences known. Gates played his first games in a Fuel uniform this week tallying two goals and one assist in four games. Joining the Fuel on Friday, Broadhurst played all three games against Fort Wayne registering one goal and three assists. Both players have been welcomed additions to the Fuel lineup as well as special teams units.

OIL DROPS:

Tom Aubrun stopped a season high 43 shots on Saturday night

Terry Broadhurst has one goal and three assists in his first three games

Matt Marcinew tied the Fuel franchise record for game winning goals (6)

Marcinew picked up his third multi-goal game of the season on Saturday

Marcinew is second in the ECHL in GWGs

Willie Raskob tied his season high for points in a game with a goal and two assists on Saturday

Brent Gates has two goals and an assist since joining the Fuel on Wednesday

Dan Bakala remains tied for the league lead in wins (16)

Willie Raskob is 2nd in the league in goals by defensemen (10)

Team notes:

With wins on Wednesday and Saturday, the Fuel have earned points in three out of their last four games

Indy closed out the weekend in 2nd place in the East Division

The Fuel have the third best power play in the ECHL (18.5%)

The Fuel are 4th in the league in average penalty minutes per game (15.43)

Indy has been outscored 56-46 in the second period this season

The Fuel have the lowest shots per game in the ECHL (27.5)

