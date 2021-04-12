Rauhauser Recalled to Syracuse
April 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Defenseman Alec Rauhauser has been recalled from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch. In 27 games this season, the rookie blueliner produced seven points (one goal, six assists). Rauhauser scored his first ECHL goal on March 31 at South Carolina.
Rauhauser, 26, signed to a one-year, two-way NHL deal with the Florida Panthers on Mar. 26, 2020. The rugged defenseman began the 2020-21 season playing 22 games in Slovakia with the Miskolci DVTK Polar Bears. He spent the last four seasons representing Bowling Green State University and is a two-time WCHA Defenseman of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound native of Bismarck, North Dakota earned 122 points (29 goals, 93 assists) across 159 games at BGSU.
The talented, puck-moving blueliner was named a nominee for the 2020 Hobey Baker, awarded to the top NCAA men's ice hockey player.
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will kickoff a three-game series versus the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, April 14. Puck drop on Wednesday night from Hertz Arena is slated for 7:30 p.m.
