Shepard Returns to Hershey

April 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears announced the recall of goaltender Hunter Shepard Monday from the South Carolina Stingrays.

Shepard, 25, rejoins the Bears after playing limited action with the Rays during the team's shortened games in Wheeling last weekend.

The Coleraine, Minn. native has a 6-5-2 record in 14 appearances with South Carolina during his rookie professional season with a 2.84 goals-against average and a 0.915 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound netminder appeared in 119 career NCAA games at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he went 76-37-5 with 17 shutouts, a 1.94 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922. Shepard helped guide the Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA National Championships in 2018 and 2019 and was a three-time Mike Richter Award Finalist.

The Stingrays return home this week for three games beginning Wednesday against the Orlando Solar Bears on Autism Awareness Night at 7:05 p.m. SC and Orlando will also play Friday for First Responders Night at 7:05 and the Rays will host the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday for Space Wars Night at 6:05.

