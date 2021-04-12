Blades to Return Home After a Four-Game Week

April 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Wild Wednesday: A five-goal third period carried the Everblades past the Icemen on Wednesday at Hertz Arena. Florida's Max Cook scored in the second period, but Jacksonville started the third frame ahead 2-1. At the onset of the third, Florida jumped ahead 4-2 with three quick goals from John McCarron, Myles Powell, and Luke Nogard. The tallies all came within the first two minutes and 19 seconds of the period.

Blake Winiecki stretched Florida's lead to 5-2 eight minutes into the third, but then Jacksonville started to mount a surge. The Icemen grabbed two goals just two minutes and 11 seconds apart from Christopher Brown and Pascal Aquin to make it a 5-4 game with just under seven minutes left in the final period of regulation. The Jacksonville comeback ultimately fell short, and McCarron hit the empty net for Florida to seal a 6-4 victory.

Friday Falter: The Icemen struck first just three minutes into the first period with a Ryker Killins power-play goal. Florida responded later in the first with a tally from Alex Kile. Jacksonville took a 2-1 lead in the second with a goal from Jake Elmer, and then extended their advantage when Ara Nazarian scored late in the third. Kile grabbed his second goal of the night with just 30 seconds left in regulation, but the Everblades comeback fell short at 3-2.

Saturday Setback: Just as in Friday's game, the Icemen scored in each frame against the Everblades. Abbott Girduckis punched in three goals for Jacksonville and recorded the first hat trick against Florida this season.

Max Cook scored the only goal for the Everblades when he deflected a Jordan Sambrook shot in the third period. With the primary assist on the play, the rookie Sambrook recorded his first professional point. The goal gave Florida life in the third, but Girduckis followed Cook's tally with his second and third goals of the night to secure a 4-1 win for the Icemen.

Sunday Stumble: The Everblades lost their third game of the weekend on Sunday afternoon in a 3-1 decision against the Icemen. Jacksonville rookie goaltender Evan Moyse was solid in net for the home team and stopped 27 of 28 Florida shots. Alex Kile registered the only goal of the day for Florida with a slap shot in the third period. Jacksonville put up two goals in the second and one in the third to claim its third victory of the week.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.