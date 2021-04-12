Stingrays Weekly Report - April 12

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - After a win and an overtime loss on the road last week in Indy and Wheeling, the South Carolina Stingrays return home riding a four-game point streak as they prepare for four matchups in the next seven days. The Rays have secured points in eight of their last 10 outings and remain within striking distance of a playoff position in the Eastern Conference standings. This week, SC will host Orlando on Wednesday and Friday before a home-and-home series against the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday and Sunday.

In five previous meetings with the Solar Bears this season the Stingrays have posted a 2-3-0 record. SC secured their only two victories over Orlando during their most recent series in North Charleston March 26-28. South Carolina has earned points from seven of their 10 previous meetings against Jacksonville, going 5-3-2.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 19-14-7-3

LAST WEEK: 1-0-1-0

WEDNESDAY: INDY FUEL 2, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1 OT

Despite carrying a lead into the third period, the South Carolina Stingrays were unable to hold their advantage and fell in overtime by a 2-1 score to the Indy Fuel on Wednesday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Forward Mark Cooper had the only tally of the night for South Carolina, scoring off the rush at 16:08 of the second period with assists by linemate Max Novak and defender Blake Hillman. Goaltender Alex Dubeau kept his team in the game the entire way, turning aside 27 shots before surrendering the winner in overtime.

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, WHEELING NAILERS 2 SO

In his first professional start, which came over a year since his last game action, goaltender Matt Jurusik stopped 40 shots and then turned aside two shootout attempts to lead the South Carolina Stingrays to a 3-2 win over the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Friday night. Jurusik saved all 15 shots he saw in the first period as well as a shorthanded breakaway stop in the second and six more in overtime during a Wheeling power play to earn his first career win in impressive fashion. Stingrays' goals came from Dan DeSalvo, who also tallied in the shootout, as well as Dylan Steman. Defender Zach Malatesta had second assists on each of the team's tallies.

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, April 14 - vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Friday, April 16 - vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, April 17 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Sunday, April 18 - at Jacksonville Icemen, 3 p.m. (VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 14 - Cole Ully

Assists: 24 - Cole Ully

Points: 38 - Cole Ully

Plus/Minus: Plus-6 - Max Novak

Penalty Minutes: 38 - Caleb Herbert

Shots On Goal: 103 - Justin Florek

Wins: 9 - Alex Dubeau

Goals Against Average: 2.67 - Alex Dubeau

Save Percentage: 0.915 - Hunter Shepard

JURUSIK SHINES IN PRO DEBUT

Rookie goaltender Matt Jurusik signed with South Carolina last week and made his first pro start on Friday in Wheeling, earning a shooting win by stopping 40 shots in regulation and going a perfect 2-for-2 in the skill session. Jurusik stayed busy in his first period of action by stopping 15 shots in the opening 20 minutes. Then after falling behind 2-0, he stood tall as the Rays came from behind to tie the contest and force overtime. The La Grange, Ill. native spent the first two months of his rookie season on a professional tryout agreement with the AHL's Texas Stars.

MALATESTA POSTS TWO ASSISTS FRIDAY

Defender Zach Malatesta earned assists on both of South Carolina's goals during Friday night's shootout win in Wheeling. The blueliner had the second assist on both Dan DeSalvo's power play strike as well as Dylan Steman's third period equalizer. In addition, Malatesta set up captain Andrew Cherniwchan for a breakaway that led to a penalty shot opportunity in the final minute of regulation. The Wilmington, Mass. native leads SC in scoring from the back end this year with 18 points (4g, 14a) in 25 games.

HARD WORK PAYS OFF FOR STEMAN

Forward Dylan Steman has continued his production on the offensive end, posting four points in his last four games including a game-tying goal in the third period in Wheeling Friday night. He also added two helpers in last Saturday's 4-3 victory in Greenville. Overall, Steman has totaled 11 goals and 12 assists in 43 games this season.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Rays have been a tough out as a visitor so far this season, earning points from 14 of their 20 games on the road. One of their trademarks has been the penalty kill, which ranks fifth overall in the ECHL at 84.6% and fourth-best on the road (85.7%).

