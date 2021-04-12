ECHL Transactions - April 12

April 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 12, 2021:

Allen:

Delete Frank DiChiara, F traded to Greenville

Fort Wayne:

Delete Stefanos Lekkas, G loaned to Rochester

Greenville:

Delete Alec Rauhauser, D recalled to Syracuse by Florida (NHL)

Indy:

Delete Chad Yetman, F recalled by Rockford

Delete Brent Gates, F loaned to Rochester

Jacksonville:

Delete Logan Drackett, G released as EBUG

South Carolina:

Delete Hunter Shepard, G recalled by Hershey

Utah:

Delete Miles Gendron, D loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Wichita:

Add Charlie Combs, F activated from reserve

Delete Peter Crinella, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.