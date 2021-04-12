ECHL Transactions - April 12
April 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 12, 2021:
Allen:
Delete Frank DiChiara, F traded to Greenville
Fort Wayne:
Delete Stefanos Lekkas, G loaned to Rochester
Greenville:
Delete Alec Rauhauser, D recalled to Syracuse by Florida (NHL)
Indy:
Delete Chad Yetman, F recalled by Rockford
Delete Brent Gates, F loaned to Rochester
Jacksonville:
Delete Logan Drackett, G released as EBUG
South Carolina:
Delete Hunter Shepard, G recalled by Hershey
Utah:
Delete Miles Gendron, D loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Wichita:
Add Charlie Combs, F activated from reserve
Delete Peter Crinella, F placed on reserve
