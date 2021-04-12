Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears continue their season-high nine-game road trip this week with two games against the South Carolina Stingrays and one match against the Jacksonville Icemen.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, April 14 at South Carolina Stingrays at 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, April 15 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 16 at South Carolina Stingrays at 7:05 p.m.

SEASON RECORD: 24-18-3-1 (.565)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 3-1-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 5-5-0-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 4th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 45 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 15 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 30 assists

PIM LEADER: Tristin Langan - 42 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Nolan Valleau - +12

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, April 6 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 4-3 SOW

After falling behind 3-0, the Solar Bears stormed back to tie the game and force overtime, and an eventual shootout victory, the second time this season Orlando managed to overcome a three-goal deficit to win a game.

Thursday, April 8 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 4-3 OTW

Tyler Bird scored with less than four minutes in regulation, and Aaron Luchuk and Chris LeBlanc recorded a goal and two assists - with LeBlanc scoring the game-winner - to lift Orlando to another comeback win over the Swamp Rabbits.

Saturday, April 10 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 3-0 W

Tyler Bird broke a 0-0 tie in the second period with his second goal in as many game, and Clint Windsor made 23 saves to pick up his fourth consecutive victory and his second shutout of the season.

Sunday, April 11 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 5-0 L

The Solar Bears outshot the Swamp Rabbits 44-25, but L.A. Kings goaltending prospect Jacob Ingham shut the door on Orlando, and Garrett Thompson and Max Zimmer scored twice for Greenville as the four-game winning streak for the Solar Bears came to an end.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears occupy spots on NHL rosters or taxi squads during the 2020-21 season - here we will track their progress:

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 GP, 0-1-0, .765 Sv%

Kasimir Kaskisuo* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 1 GP, 0-0-0, 1.000 Sv%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 18 GP, 7-7-2, .914 Sv%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 25 GP, 2g-6a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Vegas Golden Knights - 37 GP, 1g-4a

*Indicates currently on taxi squad

Orlando leads the ECHL with an 87.8% penalty kill rating

Clint Windsor went 3-0-0 last week with a 1.90 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage

The Solar Bears average the fewest penalty minutes per game, at 11.11

Aaron Luchuk leads Eastern Conference forwards with 30 assists, and is fifth in league scoring with 45 points

Orlando is 16-0-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals.

Nolan Valleau has eight points (3g-5a) and is +11 in his last 11 games

The Solar Bears are 15-0-0-1 when leading after two periods

Tristin Langan leads the Solar Bears with seven points (4g-3a) in five games against the Stingrays

Orlando is 24-3-1-0 when scoring three or more goals

Alexander Kuqali, Tristin Langan, and Aaron Luchuk are the only players to have played in every single game for Orlando this season

BEAR TRACKS, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY:

Solar Bears forward Kyle Topping joined team broadcaster Jesse Liebman for last week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka, and the two discussed how he battled back from a devastating ankle injury in his final season of major junior, how his rookie season began with getting ready for practice in a circus tent in the Arizona desert, getting caught in the February snowstorm in Texas, and his foray into hosting his own podcast with former teammates.

