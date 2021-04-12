Icemen Complete Weekend Sweep of Everblades

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Evan Moyse earned the first star of the game for the Jacksonville Icemen as he saved 27 of 28 shots on goal in his first game for the Icemen, as Jacksonville completed the three-game weekend sweep of the Everblades.

Just over a minute into the game, Icemen defenseman Jacob Friend and Everblades defenseman Cody Sol got into a spirited scrap and both received five-minute majors for fighting.

The Icemen got off to a hot start in period two with Erik Bradford giving the Icemen a on- goal lead by cleaning up a lose rebound and deking around Florida goaltender Jared Hilderbrand.

Shortly after, Florida's Marchin received a two-minute penalty for interference which gave Jacksonville another powerplay opportunity. However, the Everblades appeared to score a shorthanded tally, but it was waved off due to a high stick. Florida head coach Brad Ralph voiced his displeasure on the waived off goal and twice threw a water bottle toward referee and was immediatley ejected from the game.

Jacksonville goaltender Evan Moyse has continued his remarkable play as he made some highlight reel saves to keep the Icemen leading by two. Later in the period Icemen forward Ara Nazarian scored from the crease to give the Icemen a two-goal lead. After 40 minutes of play the Icemen lead 2-0.

The third frame was a penalty riddled one. After killing off an early penalty in the period, the Icemen were forced to kill off another as defenseman Jacob Friend was called for holding. Florida took advantage, as forward Alex Kile was able to make the Icemen pay by scoring on a one-timer with ten seconds left on the powerplay to pull Florida within one.

Later in the period, the Icemen then had a 5-on-3 powerplay opportunity for 1:36 where Chris Brown was able to give Jacksonville another two-goal lead, finishing off a rebound chance in front.

On that same play Florida took another penalty which resulted in another 5-on-3 powerplay for the Icemen. During this sequence, Florida forward John McCarron was given a 10-minute misconduct and ejected from the game.

The Icemen were unable to score on the remaining 5-on- 3 and the game ended 3-1 with the Everblades leading in shots on goal 28-27. Icemen goaltender Evan Moyse played remarkable in his ECHL debut season.

The Icemen's next game is at home on Thursday April 15th at 7:00 versus the Orlando Solar Bears.

