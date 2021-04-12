Photo Submissions Now Open for Pink in the Rink Night

The Florida Everblades are now accepting photo submissions to honor anyone who has fought cancer. The photos will be utilized on the annual Pink in the Rink specialty jerseys within the numbers on the jersey. The jerseys will be auctioned off after the game through DASH Auction and net proceeds will benefit 4 Words Foundation, INC. The annual Pink in the Rink game will be held on Friday, June 4 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

"Radiology Regional is excited to partner with the Everblades once again to honor those who have battled cancer and to promote awareness of the importance of annual cancer screenings," stated Shawn Elliott, Director of Business Development for Radiology Regional.

"With our annual Pink in The Rink game landing on the last home game of the season, which is also our fan appreciation night, we felt that it would be a great way to show our support to our fans that have fought cancer," stated Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "We are looking forward to this great event and raising money for a great local organization."

Submissions should include the name and photo of the person. To submit a photo of either yourself or someone you know, please email it to frontdesk@floridaeverblades.com by Friday, Apr. 16 at 3:00 p.m.

