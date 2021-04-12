Allen Americans Weekly

April 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), are back on the road for three games this week against Rapid City, starting on Wednesday night. The team went 4-0 last week against Kansas City. The Americans took over the top spot in the Western Conference on Sunday, with their win and Wichita's loss.

Next Up: Tuesday, April 20th vs. Wichita Thunder

Next Up: Wednesday, April 14th vs. Rapid City

Last Week's Record: 4-0-0

Overall record: 28-13-2-1: 59 points

-- Last Week's Games --

Wednesday, April 7th vs. Kansas City, 3-2 Win

Game Winning Goal: Chad Butcher

Winning Goalie: Francis Marotte

Losing Goalie: Matt Greenfield

Shots on Goal: Allen (37) KC (33)

Power Play Results: (Allen 0 for 3) (KC 1 for 4)

Friday, April 9TH vs. Kansas City, 3-2 Win

Game Winning Goal: Steven Owre

Winning Goalie: Jake Paterson

Losing Goalie: Matt Ginn

Shots on Goal: Allen (36) KC (38)

Power Play Results: (Allen 3 for 4) (KC 1 for 4)

Saturday, April 10TH vs. Kansas City 5-3 Win

Game Winning Goal: Samuel Laberge

Winning Goalie: Francis Marotte

Losing Goalie: Matt Ginn

Shots on Goal: Allen (49) KC (33)

Power Play Results: (Allen 1 for 8) (KC 1 for 2)

Sunday, April 11TH vs. Kansas City 4-3 Win

Game Winning Goal: Corey Mackin

Winning Goalie: Jake Paterson

Losing Goalie: Matt Greenfield

Shots on Goal: Allen (38) KC (31)

Power Play Results: (Allen 1 for 4) (KC for 2)

- This Week's Games -

Wednesday, April 14 @ Rapid City, 8:05 pm CST

Location: Rushmore Civic Center

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Friday, April 16 @ Rapid City, 8:05 pm CST

Location: Rushmore Civic Center

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Saturday, April 16 @ Rapid City, 8:05 pm CST

Location: Rushmore Civic Center

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - Corey Mackin (19)

Assists - Matt Register (29)

Points - Corey Mackin (40)

Power Play Goals - Corey Mackin (5)

Power Play Assists - Matt Register (12)

Shorthanded Goals - Corey Mackin (3)

Shorthanded Assists - Colby McAuley and several others (1)

Game Winning Goals - Jesse Mychan and Les Lancaster (4)

First Goal - Corey Mackin (4)

Insurance Goals - Spencer Asuchak and Corey Mackin (3)

Penalty Minutes - Zane Franklin (81)

Plus/Minus - Philip Beaulieu (+13)

Shots on Goal - Corey Mackin (131)

Save Percentage - Jake Paterson (.928)

Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (6)

Goals-Against Average - Jake Paterson (2.42)

Shutouts -Jake Paterson and Justin Kapelmaster (2)

*Hayden Hawkey (1)

*Traded to Tulsa.

Americans Notables:

With the win on Sunday, and Wichita's loss, the Americans took over the top spot in the Western Conference.

Spencer Asuchak collected his 300th and 301st career points on Sunday.

Josh Maser scored his first professional goal, his first career point on Saturday night.

Corey Mackin is 7th in the league in scoring with 40 points (19 goals and 21 assists).

Corey Mackin is tied for third in the league with 19 goals.

Matt Register is 5th in the ECHL with 29 assists.

Corey Mackin is tied for the ECHL lead with 3 shorthanded goals.

Zane Franklin leads all rookies with 81 penalty minutes.

Les Lancaster leads all defensemen with 35 points.

Les Lancaster leads all defensemen with 13 goals.

Allen is 21-5-1 when scoring first.

Allen is outshooting their opponents 55 to 46 in the second period.

Allen is second in the league averaging 3.39 goals per game.

Allen is 4th in the league averaging 32.41 shots per game.

