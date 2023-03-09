Thunder Travels to Black Hills to Face Rush

Wichita Thunder face off with the Rapid City Rush

RAPID CITY, SD - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, heads back on the road for the next four games starting tonight in the Black Hills at 8:05 p.m. to face Rapid City.

This is the ninth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Rush. Wichita is 6-2-0 this year against Rapid City. All-time, the Thunder are 55-49-12 against the Rush and 22-27-6 on the road against Rapid City.

Both teams are looking to get back into the win column. The Thunder are looking to snap a seven-game winless skid while the Rush are 0-3-0 in their last three outings.

Wichita dropped a pair of home games last weekend to Utah. Rapid City fell on the road in Allen in its three-game set.

The Thunder are tied for third with Allen, but the Americans have a better winning percentage. Rapid City sits in sixth place with 49 points.

Wichita has had success on the power play in the season-series against the Rush, going 15-for-65 on the man advantage (36.1%). Rapid City is ranked 28th in the league on the penalty kill, giving up 57 goals on 217 times shorthanded (73.7%).

On the penalty kill, the Thunder are 31-for-38 against Rapid City, good for a 81.6% clip. Overall, Wichita is ranked seventh in the league, killing off 184 of 227 times shorthanded (82.8%).

Wichita has been giving up a lot of shots as of late. Since February 4, the Thunder have surrendered 50 shots in five of its last 14 games and three of the last four. Wichita is 21-20-5 when being outshot by its opponent.

THUNDERBOLTS...Quinn Preston is tied for eighth among rookies with 19 goals and sixth in rookie scoring with 46 points...Peter Bates has assists in two of his last three outings...Mark Liwiski is third in the league in penalty minutes (151)...Wichita is 18-3-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 11-6-5 in one-goal games...Wichita is 4-1-1 when tied after two...

RUSH NOTES - Rapid City acquired defenseman Jason Horvath for Ryan Zuhlsdorf on Tuesday and signed rookie forward Blake Bennett...Matt Marcinew is 15th in the league with 54 points and fifth in shots with 199...

