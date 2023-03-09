Cooley Assigned to Norfolk, Morris Recalled
March 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced the following transactions on Thursday afternoon.
-Forward Eric Cooley has been assigned to Norfolk by the Chicago Wolves
-Goaltender Cale Morris has been reassigned to Chicago
-Forward Simon Boyko has signed an amateur tryout contract with Norfolk
Cooley, 24, rejoins the Admirals after playing in one game with the Wolves since his call-up on February 25. The Pennsylvania native emerged as one of Norfolk's most prolific forwards in the month of January. He posted a point in eight-straight games from January 29 to February 15 (3g, 11a).
Morris, 26, has played in 19 games this season with the Admirals going 5-13 in goal. His most notable win came back on January 27 against the Maine Mariners in which he made 25 saves in a 3-0 shutout victory. He has also appeared in seven games with the Wolves this season, going 1-4-2.
Boyko, 24, recently completed his fourth-year of college by skating in 13 games with Aurora University (NCAA-III). After two season at the University of Vermont (2019-21), the Ontario native played in 27 games with Aurora in 2021-22 and posted 28 points which was fourth best on the team.
