Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Maxim Cajkovic to Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch

March 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced today the Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League (NHL) have reassigned forward Max Cajkovic to the Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Cajkovic, 22, has appeared in 55 ECHL games for the Solar Bears over two seasons, scoring 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points and 51 penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound native of Bratislava, Slovakia has skated in 22 AHL games over two seasons for the Crunch, scoring three goals and three assists.

Cajkovic was drafted by the Lightning in the third round, 89th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft. Cajkovic signed a three-year, entry-level contract in the summer of 2021.

Prior to his professional career, Cajkovic played in 123 games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for Val-d'Or and Saint John, scoring 56 goals and 63 assists for 119 points. Cajkovic also represented Slovakia at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship in 2020 and competed in the U18 age group in 2018 and 2019.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return home on Friday, March 10 to face the Atlanta Gladiators on Teacher Appreciation Night presented by First Watch. The puck drops at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 12 is Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Frank Gay Services. Puck drop between the Solar Bears and the Jacksonville Icemen is at 3:00 p.m. Stick around after the game for the Sk8 to Elimin8 Ice Show featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton.

