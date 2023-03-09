ECHL Transactions - March 9

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 9, 2023:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Reading:

Zach Shankar, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Brett Ouderkirk, F

Indy:

Bryan Etter, D

Trois-Rivières:

William Lavalliere, G

Wheeling:

Bailey Brkin, G

Dilan Peters, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Jake Theut, G recalled by Utica

Atlanta:

Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Bray Crowder, D activated from reserve

Delete Matej Pekar, F recalled to Rochester by Buffalo

Florida:

Delete Cam Darcy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)

Greenville:

Add Miles Gendron, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brett Kemp, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Eastman, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Inamoto, D recalled by Ontario

Indy:

Add Carson Rose, F activated from reserve

Add Nate Pionk, F activated from reserve

Delete Sam Sterne, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Jared Kucharek, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Justin Wells, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Anthony Firriolo, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Cooper Zech, D assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Firriolo, D placed on reserve

Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/5)

Kansas City:

Add Josh Elmes, D activated from reserve

Delete Cole Coskey, F loaned to Milwaukee

Norfolk:

Add Simon Boyko, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Eric Cooley, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Delete D.J. King, D placed on reserve

Delete Cale Morris, G recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Savannah:

Add Cody Karpinski, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jordan Papirny, G recalled by Henderson

Toledo:

Delete Gordie Green, F loaned to Milwaukee

Delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivières:

Add Francis Marotte, G returned from loan to Belleville

Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Delete Thomas Caron, F recalled by Manitoba

Tulsa:

Add Nathan Hudgin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:

Add Cam Hausinger, F returned from loan to Milwaukee

Add Bailey Brkin, G activated from Injured Reserve

