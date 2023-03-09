ECHL Transactions - March 9
March 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 9, 2023:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Reading:
Zach Shankar, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Brett Ouderkirk, F
Indy:
Bryan Etter, D
Trois-Rivières:
William Lavalliere, G
Wheeling:
Bailey Brkin, G
Dilan Peters, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Jake Theut, G recalled by Utica
Atlanta:
Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Bray Crowder, D activated from reserve
Delete Matej Pekar, F recalled to Rochester by Buffalo
Florida:
Delete Cam Darcy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)
Greenville:
Add Miles Gendron, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brett Kemp, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin Eastman, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Inamoto, D recalled by Ontario
Indy:
Add Carson Rose, F activated from reserve
Add Nate Pionk, F activated from reserve
Delete Sam Sterne, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Jared Kucharek, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Justin Wells, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Anthony Firriolo, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Cooper Zech, D assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Firriolo, D placed on reserve
Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/5)
Kansas City:
Add Josh Elmes, D activated from reserve
Delete Cole Coskey, F loaned to Milwaukee
Norfolk:
Add Simon Boyko, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Eric Cooley, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Delete D.J. King, D placed on reserve
Delete Cale Morris, G recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Savannah:
Add Cody Karpinski, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jordan Papirny, G recalled by Henderson
Toledo:
Delete Gordie Green, F loaned to Milwaukee
Delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivières:
Add Francis Marotte, G returned from loan to Belleville
Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Delete Thomas Caron, F recalled by Manitoba
Tulsa:
Add Nathan Hudgin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Utah:
Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wheeling:
Add Cam Hausinger, F returned from loan to Milwaukee
Add Bailey Brkin, G activated from Injured Reserve
