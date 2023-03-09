Gahagen, Icemen Top Swamp Rabbits 3-0
March 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Parker Gahagen's 32-save shutout led the way for the Jacksonville Icemen to top the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3-0 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday night.
Greenville started the game with relentless pressure on the Jacksonville net, but saw the Icemen score the opening goal at 8:39, as Brendan Harris found space to net his 15th of the season.
In the second, Jacksonville added to its lead with a one-timer from Christopher Brown, with a delayed penalty against the Rabbits, at 9:13. After Jacksonville's Parker Gahagen denied Brett Kemp on a backside shot, the Icemen converted for a third time, as Ara Nazarian netted a third Icemen goal at 18:44.
Despite 11 third period shots by the Swamp Rabbits, they failed to find the shutout-ending goal, as Gahagen made 32 saves in the win.
With the loss the Swamp Rabbits fall to 31-18-7-0 while the Icemen improve to 36-17-2-0.
The Swamp Rabbits remain at home at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday night for a 7:05 pm meeting with the Savannah Ghost Pirates.
Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 9, 2023
- Gahagen, Icemen Top Swamp Rabbits 3-0 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Icemen Add Defenseman Firriolo; Cooper Zech Assigned by Rangers - Jacksonville Icemen
- Cooley Assigned to Norfolk, Morris Recalled - Norfolk Admirals
- Solar Bears Food Festival Presented by Publix Returns on Saturday, April 1 - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - March 9 - ECHL
- Oilers Sign Forward Nathan Hudgin - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Give Back to Those Who Protect - South Carolina Stingrays
- Icemen Add Defenseman Anthony Firriolo to ATO - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Travels to Black Hills to Face Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Maxim Cajkovic to Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Icemen (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Joe Vrbetic Slams the Door against the Royals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Gahagen, Icemen Top Swamp Rabbits 3-0
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Icemen (7:05pm)
- Gladiators Score Pair of Late Goals, Rabbits Drop 2-1 to Atlanta
- Reign Re-Assign Brett Kemp and Justin Nachbaur to Greenville
- Rabbits Sail Past Admirals 5-1, Sweep Season Series