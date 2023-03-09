Gahagen, Icemen Top Swamp Rabbits 3-0

GREENVILLE, SC - Parker Gahagen's 32-save shutout led the way for the Jacksonville Icemen to top the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3-0 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday night.

Greenville started the game with relentless pressure on the Jacksonville net, but saw the Icemen score the opening goal at 8:39, as Brendan Harris found space to net his 15th of the season.

In the second, Jacksonville added to its lead with a one-timer from Christopher Brown, with a delayed penalty against the Rabbits, at 9:13. After Jacksonville's Parker Gahagen denied Brett Kemp on a backside shot, the Icemen converted for a third time, as Ara Nazarian netted a third Icemen goal at 18:44.

Despite 11 third period shots by the Swamp Rabbits, they failed to find the shutout-ending goal, as Gahagen made 32 saves in the win.

With the loss the Swamp Rabbits fall to 31-18-7-0 while the Icemen improve to 36-17-2-0.

The Swamp Rabbits remain at home at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday night for a 7:05 pm meeting with the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

