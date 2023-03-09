Icemen Add Defenseman Firriolo; Cooper Zech Assigned by Rangers

Defenseman Anthony Firriolo with Army

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Anthony Firriolo (pictured above) to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). In addition, defenseman Cooper Zech has been reassigned to the Icemen by the Rangers from Hartford.

Firriolo, 24 joins the Icemen after concluding his senior season at Army where he collected an impressive 29 points (5g, 24a) in 36 games this season. The 5-11, 170-pound blue liner totaled 75 points (23g, 51a) during his four collegiate seasons with Army. Following the 2021-22 season, Firriolo was named to the AHA's All-Conference second team. The Montville, New Jersey resident also posted 59 points (8g, 51a) in two junior seasons in the NAHL with the Corpus Christi Ice Rays and the Wilkes/Barre-Scranton Knights.

Zech, 24, was recently acquired by the Rangers from the Chicago Blackhawks in the trade involving Patrick Kane on February 28. Zech has two points (1g, 1a) in 13 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs this season, while also boasting ten points (5g, 5a) in just eight ECHL appearances with the Indy Fuel earlier this season. The 5-9, 165-pound defenseman brings a wealth of next level experience to the Icemen roster, with over 144 AHL games played in stints with Rockford, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Providence Bruins.

