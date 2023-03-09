Stingrays Give Back to Those Who Protect

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, in conjunction with ServiceMaster Restore, hosted their annual First Responders Night this past Saturday, March 4th, to celebrate and give back to first responders in the Lowcountry in front of a crowd of nearly 5,500 fans. The Stingrays raised a total of $7,000 through auctions, raffles, and donations and donated over 500 tickets to local first responders for their 6-1 win over the Atlanta Gladiators.

All money raised will be donated to local organizations including the North Charleston Cop Athletic Program, Lowcountry Firefighters Support Team, Fraternal Order of Police: Distressed Officers Fund, and $5forLIFE Program. The players and coaching staff wore specialty ties to the game featuring the logos of the fire department, police department, and EMS that were auctioned off along with specialty first responders jerseys.

First responders took the ice prior to the contest for the annual Battle of the Badges game and were invited to a pregame tailgate party presented by the Law Office of Peter David Brown. The night was filled with special honors for first responders including Justin Paul of Engine 102 performing the National Anthem, Battalion Chief Joseph Teal dropping the ceremonial first puck, and six standout first responders from throughout the Lowcountry being recognized on the ice during the first intermission for their courage and dedication to the community.

In the weeks leading up to the game, the Stingrays players and ServiceMaster employees visited local fire and police departments to provide lunch and say thank you. Forward Ryan Scarfo even got a first-hand look at a day in the life of a North Charleston police officer when he accompanied Officer Robinson on his shift for a ride-along.

The Stingrays return to action tomorrow, March 10th as they continue their three-game series at Hertz Arena against the Florida Everblades beginning at 7:30 p.m.

