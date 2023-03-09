Solar Bears Food Festival Presented by Publix Returns on Saturday, April 1
March 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced today that Food Festival presented by Publix, will take place Saturday, April 1 from 4:00 p.m - 6:30 p.m. prior to the team's 7:00 p.m. game that evening against the Jacksonville Icemen at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Food Festival will take place on Church Street in front of Amway Center.
The following list of vendors will be participating in the Food Fest:
Bolay
Cholo Dogs
Danos Dangerous Tequila
Island Wing Company
Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.
Jeremiah's Italian Ice
Noodles and Co.
Planet Smoothie
Seana's Caribbean and Soul Food
Sonny's BBQ
Qdoba Mexican Eats
Walk On's Sports Bistreaux
Zootz FL
More vendors to be added as event draws closer.
To gain entry to the Food Festival, fans must present a valid event ticket and ticket for the Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville Icemen game on April 1, 2023.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return home on Friday, March 10 to face the Atlanta Gladiators on Teacher Appreciation Night presented by First Watch. The puck drops at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center at 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 12 is Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Frank Gay Services. Puck drop between the Solar Bears and the Jacksonville Icemen is at 3:00 p.m. Stick around after the game for the Sk8 to Elimin8 Ice Show featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton.
