Icemen Add Defenseman Anthony Firriolo to ATO

March 9, 2023







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Anthony Firriolo to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

Firriolo, 24 joins the Icemen after concluding his senior season at Army where he collected an impressive 29 points (5g, 24a) in 36 games this season. The 5-11, 170-pound blue liner totaled 75 points (22g, 53a) during his four collegiate seasons with Army. Following the 2021-22 season Firriolo, was named to the AHA's All-Conference second team.

The Montville, New Jersey resident also posted 59 points (8g, 51a) in two junior seasons in the NAHL with the Corpus Christi Ice Rays and the Wilkes/Barre-Scranton Knights.

