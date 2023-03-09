Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Icemen (7:05pm)

March 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (31-17-7-0) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (35-17-2-0)

March 9, 2023 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game #56

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Trevor Wolford (38)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Shane Gustafson (87)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS ICEMEN SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (4-3-2-0) Home:(1-2-2-0) Away: (3-1-0-0)

Last Meeting:

February 17, 2023 - Greenville 1 vs Jacksonville 5

Next Meeting:

March 18, 2023 - Greenville at Jacksonville

All-Time Record:

(29-25-8)

QUICK BITS

OUTLASTED IN ATLANTA:

Tuesday night, the entire ECHL watched the only game on the schedule, the penultimate meeting between the Rabbits and the Atlanta Gladiators. Greenville used a first period power-play to take a 10-7 shot lead into the scoreless intermission. After the middle frame, which saw the Gladiators responds with a 17-9 shot margin, the two sides headed to the third without an icebreaking goal. Just 1:54 into the final frame, Tanner Eberle scored a power-play goal, his 23rd lamp-lighter of the season, to give the Rabbits the advantage. A bounce off the end boards gave way to a Derek Topatigh goal to tie the game for Atlanta, before a late power-play goal by Cody Sylvester would seal the Gladiators win and a pair of points that keep their postseason hopes alive.

SCOUTING THE ICEMEN:

Jacksonville enters Thursday's meeting with the Rabbits on the heels of a weekend split with the North Division's Adirondack Thunder. Despite the split and a 3-0 loss to Atlanta the weekend before, the Icemen are 7-2-1-0 in their last 10 games and find themselves atop the South Division standings with 18 games remaining. While Jacksonville has scored the second fewest goals (179) in the division, it boast the staunchest defense, allowing just 152 goals through 54 games. Greenville has had the upper hand at the Veterans Memorial Arena, but at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the Icemen have dominated the Rabbits, scoring at least four goals in four of the five meetings. Forward Zach Jordan has made a habit of causing headaches for the Rabbits, scoring five goals and three assists in his games against Greenville.

NO ROOM FOR ERROR:

Tuesday's game against Atlanta provided the Rabbits with a chance to move into sole possession of second place, but the loss has planted them in third place and gives life the the Gladiators. While the Rabbits still have three games in-hand on both Atlanta (5th, 64) and Orlando (6th, 63), they have now played one game more (55) than the remaining three teams, Florida, South Carolina, and Jacksonville, in playoff positions. A win tonight could lift the Rabbits to 71 points, one back of the Icemen.

DAVY DOES IT:

Goaltender David Hrenak has seen the Icemen five times this season, posting a 2-1-1 record against tonight's foes. The Slovak will look to rebound from his last defeat at the hands of Icemen, allowing three goals in a 4-2 home loss on February 5. Recently, the Kings prospect has four of his last five games, including his most recent appearance in a 5-1 win at Norfolk. Hrenak leads the Swamp Rabbits with a 16-11-3 record this season.

STREAK IS ALIVE:

Alex Ierullo extended his point streak to three games, notching the primary assist on Tanner Eberle's power-play goal on Tuesday. The Woodbridge, ON native now has seven points (2g, 5a) in this three game stretch. In seven games against the Icemen, Ierullo has dominated, scoring 14 points (5g, 9a) to lead his team in the series.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Following tonight's game against Jacksonville, the Rabbits welcome the Savannah Ghost Pirates to The Well on Friday night to begin a two-game set over three days. The Ghost Pirates have played their best hockey of the season in recent weeks, including a pair of wins over the Florida Everblades this past weekend. The Rabbits will look to capture crucial points against the Savannah side that is headed for their first missed postseason in franchise history.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.