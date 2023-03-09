Oilers Sign Forward Nathan Hudgin

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Thursday the signing of rookie forward Nathan Hudgin to an SPC.

Hudgin, 25, returns to Tulsa after spending preseason with the Oilers, contributing an assist in two preseason games. The left-handed forward has spent the majority of the season with Huntsville of the SPHL, compiling 30 points (11G, 19A) in 32 games with the Havoc. Hudgin also appeared in one game with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

During the 2021-22 season, Hudgin tallied 37 points (12G, 25A) in 26 games with Strasbourg in France - good for 11th in league scoring.

Prior to turning pro, Hudgin spent two seasons with the University of Toronto, logging 42 points (17G, 25A) in 46 games.

The Scarborough, Ontario native finished his junior career in the QMJHL, recording 68 points (35G, 33A) in 117 games with Drummondville and Val-d'Or Foreurs. The 6'0, 179 lbs. forward also logged 83 points (40G, 43A) in 92 games in the OJHL with Stouffville, where he played with Oilers center Alex Gilmour. Hudgin led the Spirit in goals (29) and points (60) during the 2015-16 season.

