Thunder Snaps Two Skids with 4-2 Win in Utah

November 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder's Peter Bates and Utah Grizzlies' Mick Messner in action

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - Wichita snapped a couple of skids on Wednesday night, knocking off Utah, 4-2, at the Maverik Center.

With the victory, the Thunder snaps a three-game losing skid and earns its first road win of the season.

Connor MacEachern recorded his first professional goal while Peter Bates added two points. Trevor Gorsuch was outstanding in net, stopping 29 shots and making several spectacular saves.

Dillon Boucher got the scoring started at 8:44 of the first. Jason Pineo tried to send a pass to him in the slot. The puck was batted in the air twice and Boucher slammed home a backhand through Trent Miner for his third of the year.

In the second, MacEachern made it 2-0 at 10:52. He wrapped home a backhand past Miner off the far post for his first of his career.

Bates made it 3-0 midway through the final frame. Jeremy Masella intercepted a pass in the slot. He sprung a two-on-one chance and Bates hammered a one-timer off the rush for his fourth of the year.

Utah got right back into the game just 16 seconds later as Jordan Martel beat Gorsuch with a one-timer from the right circle for his second of the year.

The Grizzlies lifted Miner in the final three minutes and got within a goal. Nathan Burke tipped home a shot from Bryan Yoon at 18:31 to make it 3-2.

Utah used its timeout and pulled Miner for the extra attacker after winning the ensuing faceoff. Jay Dickman scored his fifth of the year into an empty-net at 18:50 to close the scoring.

MacEachern and Bates each finished with a goal and an assist. Dickman extended his point-streak to five games and has points in six of his last seven. Boucher has goals in back-to-back games.

The Thunder were 0-for-2 on the power play. Utah was 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

Wichita continues its six-game road trip at 8:10 p.m. on Friday night against Utah.

