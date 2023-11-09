Growlers Edged Out 5-4 By Railers

The Newfoundland Growlers dropped a tight 5-4 decision against the Worcester Railers on Thursday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

After falling behind 4-1, a pair of goals from Jackson Berezowski and an equalizer from Tate Singleton with under three minutes remaining had overtime looking locked in.

Ashton Calder would play spoiler for Worcester as he sniped one home on the powerplay with 1:47 left in regulation to seal a 5-4 Railers win.

These two square up once again on Friday night.

Three Stars:

1. WOR - A. Calder

2. WOR - B. Jenkins

3. NFL - J. Berezowski

