K-Wings Drop Tight Contest in Heartland
November 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
CORALVILLE, IA - The Kalamazoo Wings (3-5-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, rushed out to a 1-0 lead with a 15-1 first period shot advantage but fell 2-1 against the Iowa Heartlanders (2-4-2-0) at Xtream Arena Thursday.
Goaltender Hunter Vorva (0-2-0-0) stopped Iowa's sole attempt of the frame with a kick save at the 13:45 mark. The single shot was the fewest Kalamazoo has allowed in any period this season.
Vorva totaled 19 saves in the loss.
Cooper Walker (2) scored for Kalamazoo exactly one minute into the game. The rookie crashed the left pipe and tapped in a pinpoint Collin Adams (2) pass from the right side. Brandon Saigeon (5) recorded the secondary assist with a stretch pass to Adams.
Iowa tied things up with a power-play goal at the 14:40 mark of the second and scored the game-winner with 6:02 remaining in the third.
The contest marked Erik Bradford's 400th career ECHL game and was No. 70 as a K-Wing over the last three seasons.
Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. The K-Wings took the final shot total, 30-21.
Kalamazoo is back in action Saturday at 8:05 p.m. EST, facing Iowa for a third straight game at Xtream Arena.
