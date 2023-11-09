Oilers Win First Road Contest in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, beat the Rapid City Rush 4-1 at the Monument in Rapid City on Thursday night.

Kalvyn Watson kicked off the scoring with his third goal of the campaign 2:12 into the action, sneaking a backhander past Matt Radomsky to set the Oilers up 1-0.

Alex Aleardi knotted the game 1-1 one second into the back-half of the game for the lone Rush goal of the contest. Carson Focht scored the eventual game-winning goal 8:05 later, powering another backhander behind Radomsky, setting Tulsa up 2-1.

The Oilers scored two empty-net goals in the third frame, closing a 4-1 Tulsa victory, Michael Farren scored his seventh goal, earning his 10th point of the campaign. Davis 'T-Bone' Codd recorded his third multi-point game in the last four outings with the final goal of the contest.

Tomas Suchaek halted 20 of 21 shots and Radomsky made 28 saves on 30 chances.

The Oilers play the Rush again tomorrow, Nov. 10 at the Monument at Rapid City at 8:05 p.m. CT.

Highlights:

Carson Focht scored his second goal in as many games, recording his first game-winning goal as an Oiler

Davis 'T-Bone' Codd recorded his third multi-point game (1G, 1A) in four games

Anthony Costantini earned his first two-game point streak

Tomas Suchanek picked up his first professional win

Michael Farren scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season

