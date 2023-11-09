Chyzowski Nets Game Winner in Royals' Overtime Win over Admirals, 6-5

November 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (2-5-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, earned their second win of the season against the Norfolk Admirals (4-4-0-1) in overtime, 6-5, on Wednesday, November 8 at Santander Arena. Ryan Chyzowski scored his first professional career game-winning goal in overtime in a three-point (2g-1a) game. Will Cranley (1-2-0-0) earned his first professional career win in net with 32 saves of 37 shots faced. Yaniv Perets (2-3-0-0) suffered the loss in net for Norfolk with 17 saves on 19 shots faced after coming in relief for Thomas Milic (3-0-0-1).

For the third time this season, Reading struck first with the game's opening goal. Darren Brady netted his first goal of the season 4:37 into the first period. Tyson Fawcett and Devon Paliani earned the helpers. Norfolk Admirals responded 11 seconds later at 4:48 with a goal on Ryan Foss's second goal of the season. Domenick Fensore and Simon Kubicek earned the assists. In the second half of the first period, Matt Brown beat Thomas Milic through the five-hole to out Reading back in front, 2-1. Brendan Hoffman earned the helper on Brown's second professional career goal.

Norfolk came into the second period on a power play and capitalized 60 seconds out of the intermission to tie the score, 2-2. Justin Robidas beat Cranley with a wrist shot for his third goal of the season. Carson Golder and Goaltender Thomas Milic were awarded the assists.

Chyzowski and Koletrane Wilson propelled Reading to a two-goal lead with goals scored less than a minute apart. Chyzwoski rifled a shot past Milic from the blue line 3:53 into the period. 28 seconds later, Wilson followed suit with a shot from the high slot that beat Milich glove side. Wilson's first goal as a Royal and second goal of his ECHL career forced a goaltender change for Norfolk 4:11 into the second period.

Mark Liwiski beat Cranley on a shot assisted by Stepan Timofeyev and Keaton Jameson earned the assists with 5:20 left in the middle frame to bring the score within one-goal, 4-3.

Adam Brubacher notched his fourth goal of the season 11:14 into the third period. Paliani's third assist in the game set a single game professional career high for assists and matched his single game professional career high for points.

In the final three minutes of regulation, Thomas Caron and Matthew Roy scored goals to force overtime in the midweek matchup.

Chyzowski scored the overtime game-winner 1:50 into the extra frame. After forcing the puck away from defenseman Ronan Seeley at Reading's blue line, Chyzowski went on a breakaway and beat Perets to earn Reading's second win of the season.

The Royals return home on Saturday, November 11 for an 'Outdoors Night' promotional game at 7:00 p.m. against the Norfolk Admirals. The home game will feature a happy hour from 6-7 PM, specialty themed jerseys worn by the Royals and outdoors themed games around the concourse!

Get tickets for the Royals 'Outdoors Night' game on Nov. 11: royalshockey.com/tickets

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.