Todd Skirving Named Team Captain

November 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce Todd Skirving has been named team captain for the 2023-24 season.

Skirving, 31, has suited up for the club for all five seasons, including the 2018-19 Kelly Cup championship squad. A fan favourite, Skirving has done it all during his tenure with the Growlers. He ranks in the top five in Growlers franchise history in points (121), goals (61), assists (60) and games played (202).

He becomes the second-ever captain in franchise history, following in the footsteps of Goulds native James Melindy, who served as team captain since the club's inaugural season in 2018-19.

A multi-time nominee for the ECHL Community Service Award, the Thunder Bay, Ontario native has appeared in nine games with the club thus far this season and has recorded two goals and one assist for three points.

Todd and the Growlers are in action this weekend hosting the Worcester Railers at the Mary Brown's Centre on Thursday and Friday night at 7:00pm and on Sunday afternoon at 4:00pm. Tickets are available now at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.