Gladiators Sign Goaltender Jaxon Castor

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced that the club has signed goaltender Jaxon Castor to an SPC (standard playing contract).

Castor, 26, signed a PTO (professional try-out) with the Charlotte Checkers at the end of last season, following two appearances with the Florida Everblades.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the netminder out of Phoenix, Arizona played parts of five years with St. Cloud State. Castor was teammates with current Gladiator, Micah Miller during his entire time with the Huskies.

In his senior season, Castor finally got his chance, putting together an impressive stat line of a 14-8-1 record, a 2.02 goals against average, and a .924 save percentage. That season, he helped the Huskies to a NCHC Frozen Faceoff victory, along with a regional championship game appearance.

