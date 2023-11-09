ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Player Safety Department on Thursday announced Wichita's Michal Stinil has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #97, Wichita at Utah, on Nov. 8.

Stinil is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a cross-checking infraction at 2:07 of the first period.

Stinil will miss Wichita's game at Utah on Nov. 10.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

