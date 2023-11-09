Thunder Defeats Grizzlies 4-2 in Series Opener

Utah Grizzlies' Cory Thomas grapples with the Witchita Thunder on game night

(Utah Grizzlies, Credit: Lauren Henwood) Utah Grizzlies' Cory Thomas grapples with the Witchita Thunder on game night(Utah Grizzlies, Credit: Lauren Henwood)

West Valley City, Utah - The Wichita Thunder defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-2 on a Wednesday night at Maverik Center. Wichita was led by Peter Bates and Conner MacEachern, who each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Utah's Jordan Martel had 1 goal and 1 assist in the loss as the Grizz fall to 2-3 on the season.

Dillon Boucher scored First for Wichita 8:44 into the contest. Thunder led 1-0 after 1 period. Connor MacEachern extended the Wichita lead 10:52 into the second frame with his first professional goal. Thunder led 2-0 after 2 periods. Peter Bates made it a 3-0 on a one timer from the slot 9:12 into the third.

Jordan Martel got the Grizzlies on the board 9:28 into the third. Later in the period Nathan Burke redirected a Bryan Yoon shot with 1:29 left to make it a one goal game. 18 seconds later Wichita iced the game as Jay Dickman scored on the empty net as the Thunder won just their third game all-time at Maverik Center.

Utah's 10 game winning streak vs Wichita came to an end. Utah outshot Wichita 31 to 28. Wichita was 0 for 2 on the power play. Utah was 0 for 3.

Wichita goaltender Trevor Gorsuch stopped 29 of 31 as he won his second game of the season. Utah's Trent Miner saved 24 of 28.

Friday night is Pooch on the Pond at Maverik Center as the Grizzlies and Thunder play the second of a three-game series. Face-off is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Trevor Gorsuch (Wichita) - 29 of 31 saves.

2. Peter Bates (Wichita) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Connor MacEachern (Wichita) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

