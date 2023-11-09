ECHL Transactions - November 9

November 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 9, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Shawn Weller, F

Allen:

Matt Brassard, D

Indy:

Adam Samuelsson, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Shawn Weller, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jack Jeffers, F activated from Injured Reserve

Allen:

Add Kevin Mandolese, G assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Add Justin Allen, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Delete Chase Perry, G placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve

Delete Liam Finlay, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/30)

Atlanta:

Add Jaxon Castor, G signed contract, added to active roster

Idaho:

Add Jake Murray, D assigned by Texas

Delete Jake Murray, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Dominick Mersch, F loaned to Rochester

Newfoundland:

Add James Melindy, D activated from reserve

Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on reserve

Delete Vyacheslav Peksa, G recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Rapid City:

Add Jason Pawloski, G activated from reserve

Delete Connor Murphy, G recalled by Calgary (AHL)

South Carolina:

Add Reid Cooper, G activated from reserve

Delete Mitchell Gibson, G recalled to Hershey by Washington

Delete Jarid Lukosevicius, F loaned to Belleville

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Daryk Plouffe-Dube, F activated from reserve

Delete Maxime Trepanier, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Tomas Suchanek, G activated from reserve

Delete Julian Junca, G placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Kyle Betts, F loaned to Belleville

Wichita:

Add Gannon Laroque, D assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Delete Bradley Marek, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Worcester:

Add Artem Kulakov, D activated from reserve

Delete Andrei Bakanov, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.