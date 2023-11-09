ECHL Transactions - November 9
November 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 9, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Shawn Weller, F
Allen:
Matt Brassard, D
Indy:
Adam Samuelsson, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Shawn Weller, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jack Jeffers, F activated from Injured Reserve
Allen:
Add Kevin Mandolese, G assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
Add Justin Allen, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Delete Chase Perry, G placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve
Delete Liam Finlay, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/30)
Atlanta:
Add Jaxon Castor, G signed contract, added to active roster
Idaho:
Add Jake Murray, D assigned by Texas
Delete Jake Murray, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Delete Dominick Mersch, F loaned to Rochester
Newfoundland:
Add James Melindy, D activated from reserve
Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on reserve
Delete Vyacheslav Peksa, G recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Rapid City:
Add Jason Pawloski, G activated from reserve
Delete Connor Murphy, G recalled by Calgary (AHL)
South Carolina:
Add Reid Cooper, G activated from reserve
Delete Mitchell Gibson, G recalled to Hershey by Washington
Delete Jarid Lukosevicius, F loaned to Belleville
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Daryk Plouffe-Dube, F activated from reserve
Delete Maxime Trepanier, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Tomas Suchanek, G activated from reserve
Delete Julian Junca, G placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Kyle Betts, F loaned to Belleville
Wichita:
Add Gannon Laroque, D assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Delete Bradley Marek, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Worcester:
Add Artem Kulakov, D activated from reserve
Delete Andrei Bakanov, F placed on reserve
