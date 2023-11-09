Thunder Announces Two Transactions; Laroque Assigned to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced two separate transactions this afternoon.

Forward Bradley Marek has been recalled by the Barracuda.

Defenseman Gannon Laroque has been reassigned by the Sharks from the Barracuda to the Thunder.

Laroque, 20, is in his first full season as a pro. A native of Edmonton, Alberta, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound blueliner was drafted by the Sharks in the fourth round (#103) during the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

He was set to be the captain for the Western Hockey League's Victoria Royals last year before his season was cut short due to injury. Before getting hurt, Laroque had five points (2g, 3a) in four games.

In 2021-22, Laroque had a breakout year for the Royals. He racked up 52 points (10g, 42a) in 63 games. His performance earned him a spot on the WHL (BC) First All-Star Team. Laroque also played in three games for the Barracuda netting one assist.

Wichita continues its western road swing tomorrow night at 8:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies.

