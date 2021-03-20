Thunder Signs Rookie Zech

Forward Zach Zech with the Wisconsin-Stevens Point

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of rookie forward Zach Zech ahead of tonight's contest against Wheeling.

Zech, 24, turns pro after a four-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (NCAA DIII). The 5-foot-10, 181-pound forward from South Lyon, Michigan had a successful career for the Pointers. He recorded 88 points (38g, 50a) in 96 career games. In 2018-19, he helped lead Wisconsin-Stevens Point to a WIAC title and the NCAA DIII title. Last season, he was named to the AHCA Second Team All-American and the WIAC All-Conference Team. Zech potted back-to-back 30 point seasons, registering a career-high 16 markers in 2019-20. Zech served as an alternate captain this season, collecting 11 points (4g, 7a) in 12 games.

Prior to heading to school, Zech played three seasons at the junior level. He began his career with the North American Hockey League's Johnstown Tomahawks in 2014-15. After appearing in two games with the United States Hockey League's Muskegon Lumberjacks, he finished his junior campaign with the Odessa Jackalopes. He had a career season in 2016-17, piling up 55 points (23g, 32a) in 60 games for the Jackalopes.

