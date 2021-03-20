Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Komets, March 20 at 6:05 PM

About Tonight's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays will attempt to impress the many dogs in attendance at the North Charleston Coliseum for Pucks & Paws Night when they face the Fort Wayne Komets on the second day of their weekend 3-in-3 series Saturday night. The series represents the first meetings between these two teams in almost seven years. A week has passed since the Rays completed a three-game trip to Florida which saw them come up short against both Orlando and the Everblades. The Komets came into this weekend's contests after back-to-back 3-2 wins over the Wheeling Nailers last Friday and Saturday. Fort Wayne was the lone team to begin the current ECHL campaign in February due to local restrictions, but they've thrived in their first 15 contests, posting a league-best points percentage of .767. South Carolina's recent skid has left them in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage at .515. The Komets rank first in both special teams categories, scoring on 23.8% of their power play chances, while successfully killing off 92.1% of opponents' man-advantage opportunities.

Scouting the Komets: Fort Wayne is in first place in the ECHL's Western Conference after 15 games with a 10-2-2-1 record. Prior to this weekend, each of the Komets contests has come against Wheeling and Indy, holding a 7-0-1-1 record against the Nailers and a 3-1-1 mark in five games with the Fuel. Their offensive attack is led by returning forward Anthony Petruzelli, who has posted 15 points on five goals and 10 assists. Other skaters with double-digit point totals include defender Olivier Galipeau who leads the blueliners with 12 points on two goals and 10 helpers, as well as forwards Zach Pochiro (9g, 3a) and Shawn Szydlowski (2g, 9a). Attacker Brandon Hawkins has 10 points (5g, 5a). In net, Stefanos Lekkas recently earned an AHL PTO with Rochester after securing six wins in nine starts with a 1.96 goals-against average. The Komets turn to rookie Louis-Philip Guindon who has a 4-0-1-1 record in five appearances, as well as Jeremy Helvig, who began the year with the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

