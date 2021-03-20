ECHL Transactions - March 20
March 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 20, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Casey Johnson, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Hayden Hawkey, G signed contract, added to active roster [3/19]
Greenville:
Add Chris Carlisle, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jesse Schultz, F activated from reserve
Delete Karch Bachman, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris Carlisle, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Indy:
Add Anthony Wyse, D activated from reserve
Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Luke McInnis, D activated from reserve
Add Zack Andrusiak, F activated from reserve
Delete Mark Auk, D placed on reserve
Delete Jake Coughler, F placed on reserve
Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D placed on reserve
Delete Johno May, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Rapid City:
Add Eric Israel, D activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Jesse Lees, D activated from reserve
Add Jade Miller, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Weis, F placed on reserve
Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Danny Moynihan, F returned from loan to San Diego
Add Brad Benton, G added as EBUG
Add Stephan Beauvais, D activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Kobryn, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Zach Zech, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on reserve
Add Sean Allen, D activated from reserve [3/19]
Delete Alex Peters, D placed on reserve [3/19]
