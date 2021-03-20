ECHL Transactions - March 20

March 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 20, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Casey Johnson, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Hayden Hawkey, G signed contract, added to active roster [3/19]

Greenville:

Add Chris Carlisle, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jesse Schultz, F activated from reserve

Delete Karch Bachman, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Carlisle, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Indy:

Add Anthony Wyse, D activated from reserve

Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Luke McInnis, D activated from reserve

Add Zack Andrusiak, F activated from reserve

Delete Mark Auk, D placed on reserve

Delete Jake Coughler, F placed on reserve

Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D placed on reserve

Delete Johno May, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Rapid City:

Add Eric Israel, D activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Jesse Lees, D activated from reserve

Add Jade Miller, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Weis, F placed on reserve

Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Danny Moynihan, F returned from loan to San Diego

Add Brad Benton, G added as EBUG

Add Stephan Beauvais, D activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Kobryn, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Zach Zech, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on reserve

Add Sean Allen, D activated from reserve [3/19]

Delete Alex Peters, D placed on reserve [3/19]

