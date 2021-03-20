Cold-Blooded Hockey Prevails as Lizard Kings Top Bears 5-1

March 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Jacksonville Lizard Kings forward Derek Lodermeier shined against the Orlando Solar Bears scoring two goals and helping his team to a dominating 5-1 win in front of a sold out crowd at Veterans Memorial Arena.

After a scoreless first, Jacksonville came out flying and had all of the offensive zone pressure and peppered the pads of Orlando goaltender Clint Windsor.

About halfway through the period Lizard Kings forward Derek Lodermeier scored his second goal in as many games to give Jacksonville the first lead of the game, after he was able to find soft coverage in the slot and bury it.

Later in the period, following a failed 2-on-1 rush attempt by Jacksonville, the Lizard Kings quickly grabbed the puck and fed it to Lodermeier who scored his second goal of the game on a snapshot from the slot to give Jacksonville a two-goal lead.

The third period began with the Lizard Kings dominating in the offensive zone creating scoring opportunity after scoring opportunity. Mike Szmatula opened the scoring for Jacksonville in the third period with a nice deflection.

Moments later, Lizard Kings defenseman Jacob Friend and Solar Bears defenseman Chaz Reddekopp got in a spirited scrap for some old-time hockey and each received five minute majors for fighting. The penalty box got even more crowded when Jacksonville forward Pascal Aquin stood up for his teammate and fought Orlando's Alexander Kuqali. Both fights fired up the Lizard Kings and Ara Nazarian scored for the Lizard Kings to take a commanding four goal lead.

Krystof Hrabik then scored off a one-timer for the Solar Bears to bring them back within three, but it would not be enough, as Brandon Gignac scored in the empty net to seal the 5-1 victory for the Lizard Kings. Jacksonville outshot Orlando 32-10.

The Icemen and Solar Bears will do battle tomorrow evening at the Amway Center. The two teams will close out the week back in Jacksonville on Sunday (March 21) at 3:00 p.m. CLICK HERE for Tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.