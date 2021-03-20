Fuel Come Away with Overtime Win against Mavericks

KANSAS CITY - Playing their second game of a three game series, the Fuel (24-9-2-0) visited the Kansas City Mavericks (13-13-6-2) on Saturday night. Scoring two goals in all three periods, Indy would go on to defeat the Mavericks 7-6 in overtime thanks to a goal from Keoni Texeira.

Through the first half of the opening period, both teams traded shots on goal but neither team would be able to put together consistent scoring chances. It would take just under 18 minutes of action before Indy broke through to take the 1-0 lead. A streaking Nic Pierog fed Matt Marcinew a pass and he tipped the puck past Mavericks goaltender Matt Greenfield. Pierog would double Indy's lead a minute later burying a one-timed pass from Matt Marcinew on the power play.

The Mavericks would be the first team to get on the board after Willie Raskob took a slashing penalty. One-timing a cross-ice pass from Brodie Reid, Darik Angeli beat Fuel goaltender Tom Aubrun to cut Indy's lead in half.

Scoring his second goal of the game, Matt Marcinew doubled the Fuel lead again after he jumped on a rebound and fired the puck past Greenfield. During a long 5-on-3 power play, Indy's Willie Raskob jumped on a loose puck and put it past Greenfield to give the Fuel a 4-1 lead going into the locker room.

Earning a long 5-on-3 power play of their own to start the third period, Kansas City's Darik Angeli scored his second goal of the game by putting home a back-door pass from Rob Bordson. Scoring Indy's fifth goal of the game while playing 4-on-4, Spencer Watson wristed a puck past Mavericks goaltender Greenfield.

After jumping out of the penalty box, Zach Osburn would end up on a breakaway and would beat Aubrun with a wrist shot to cut Indy's lead to 5-3. Capitalizing on a Seamus Malone delay of game penalty, Marcus Crawford fired a wrist shot past Aubrun to cut Indy's lead to one goal. Diego Cuglietta would score less than a minute later to give the Fuel a 6-4 lead.

Pulling their goaltender to get the man advantage, Nick Pastujov would jump on a loose puck to score Kansas City's 5th goal of the game. Darik Angeli would score his third goal of the game with 1:13 remaining in the game to tie the game 6-6 and send the teams to overtime. Scoring the thirteenth goal of the game in overtime, Keoni Texeira buried a cross-ice pass from Antoine Waked to give the Fuel the 7-6 win.

The Fuel will close out the weekend with their fourth game in five days and third in a row against the Mavericks on Sunday night at 5pm.

