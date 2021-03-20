Everblades Rally to Down Rabbits in Overtime

March 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Florida Everblades rallied from down 2-0 in the third period to top the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in overtime by a 3-2 margin. Joey Haddad scored twice for Greenville in the first and third period for his 10th and team-leading 11th goals of the season.

Haddad's first goal came only 12:09 into the contest. Transitioning through neutral ice while shorthanded, Haddad blasted a bullet through Jake Hildebrand's five-hole to provide his club a 1-0 advantage. Shots after the first period were 15-12 in favor of the Everblades

After a scoreless middle frame, Greenville added to their lead with Haddad's second tally at 5:29. Immediately off an offensive zone faceoff, Jack Sadek from the left-wing fed Haddad across and fired the puck past Hildebrand from the right point.

Florida answered with a power play goal of their own from Joe Pendenza at 8:35 to cut their deficit to 2-1. Pendenza finished a perfect passing play on the backdoor from Colby Sissons.

In the final minute, Florida pulled Hildebrand for the extra-attacker and 6-on-5 advantage. At 19:44, Sissons tied the score on a drive from the right point through traffic past Jacob Ingham.

In 3-on-3 sudden-death overtime, Blake Winiecki found a soft spot in the high-slot and fired the game-winner top-self past the blocker of Ingham at 2:30.

Both teams will conclude a three-game set at Bon Secours Wellness Arena tomorrow, March 21 at 3:05 p.m. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.