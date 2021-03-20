Grizzlies Win 5-4 in Shootout

Rapid City, South Dakota - Charlie Gerard scored 2 goals and Kevin Carr stopped all 3 in the shootout as the Utah Grizzlies won 5-4 in a shootout over the Rapid City Rush on Friday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Gerard scored the game's only goal in the first period as he found the back of the net with 4:56 left in the period. Charlie and the Grizzlies made it 2-0 early in the second period. It was Gerard's first game with Utah since he was called-up to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on January 19th. Rapid City scored 2 power play goals as Mike Hedden and Avery Peterson each scored on both ends of a double minor penalty. Utah retook the lead as Jack Jenkins scored from the slot with 4:44 left in the period. Rush tied the game as Peter Quenneville scored with 10 seconds left in the second.

Matt Hoover gave Utah a lead with 5:36 left in the third on a rebound for his 2nd goal in 3 games. Rush forward Quenneville scored a power play goal with 1:39 left to tie the game. Rapid City went 3 for 5 on the power play, while Utah went 0 for 3.

Neither team scored in the overtime. Utah's Hunter Skinner was the only shooter to score in the shootout. Kevin Carr was 3 for 3, stopping shots from Tyler Coulter, Peter Quenneville and Hunter Garlent. Utah is now 8-1-1-1 vs Rapid City this season.

The 2nd game of the weekend series is on Saturday night at 7:05 pm at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Grizzlies are home for a big 4 game series vs Tulsa on March 24th, 26th-28th.

3 stars

1. Kevin Carr (Utah) - 3 for 3 saves in shootout. 31 for 35.

2. Peter Quenneville (Rapid City) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

3. Charlie Gerard (Utah) - 2 goals.

