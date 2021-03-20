Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Rapid City, March 20, 2021

March 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







March 20, 2021

Utah Grizzlies (15-11-4-5, .557 Win %) at Rapid City Rush (17-18-2-1 .487 Win%)

March 20, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #36 | Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Referee: Logan Gruhl

Linesmen: Cade Bloomenrader, Matthew Heinen.

Where to See and Hear the Game

You can catch every game on Flohockey.TV, the new home for ECHL.TV. The games can also be heard on Mixlr, the new broadcast home for Grizzlies hockey.

Watch Live: https://www.flohockey.tv/

Listen Live: https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies

The Match-up

It's the final game of a 2 game weekend series in the Black Hills. Utah is 8-1-1-1 vs Rapid City this season. Last night was the first shootout win for the Grizz this season. It was the first Grizzlies win without scoring a power play goal since the first win of the season on December 12th, 2020. That game was also played at Rapid City's Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. This is the Grizzlies final game at Rapid City in the regular season. Utah is 3-1-1-0 at Rapid City this season. The 2 clubs will meet for a 4 game series on May 4th-5th, 7th-8th at Maverik Center.

Last Night

Utah won 5-4 in a shootout at Rapid City. Charlie Gerard scored 2 goals. Jack Jenkins and Matt Hoover also lit the lamp. Hunter Skinner scored the only goal in the shootout as he's credited with the game winner. Kevin Carr saved 31 of 35 and all 3 in the shootout for his 4th win of the season.

Adam Parsells Released

Parsells played in 2 games last weekend vs Allen. He played with the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire over the past 4 seasons.

Local Boy Comes Home

Grizzlies signed goaltender Garrett Metcalf on March 16th. He was born in Salt Lake City on March 5th, 1996. Metcalf was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the 6th round, 179th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He played with Long Island University in the 2020-21 season and had a 2-7 record with a .901 save percentage and a 4.02 GAA. Metcalf also played in 2 seasons at Mercyhurst University in 2019 and 2020. Garrett has good size at 6'4" and 190 pounds.

Everybody....Shots. Shots. Shots. Shots.

Utah has 30 shots or more in each of their last 7 games. The Grizz have outshot opponents 251-198 in the last 7 games. The Grizzlies had 51 shots on goal on March 13th. It was the most shots in a game for Utah this season. It was tied for the league lead for the most shots in a game this year. The 23 shots in the second period last Saturday was the most the Grizz have taken in any one period this season.

So Many Close Games

20 of the 35 games Utah has played this season have been 1 goal contests. The last 8 games vs Rapid City have been decided by 1 goal, with Utah winning 6 of those games.

Hunter Skinner

Skinner leads all rookie defenseman with 7 goals. He scored the only goal in the shootout last night in Utah's 5-4 win. Skinner leads the league with 3 shootout goals. He is the only defenseman in the league with a shootout game winner.

Very Competitive Western Conference

The Western Conference features 6 teams with a .500 winning percentage and Rapid City has a .487 winning percentage after winning 5 in a row. Next week's opponent, the Tulsa Oilers have also won 5 in a row. 12 of the 14 teams in the league have a .500 winning percentage or better.

Season Series vs Rapid City

It's the 12th of 16 meetings between the division rivals. Utah is 8-1-1-1 vs Rapid City this season, outscoring them 38 to 32. Trey Bradley and Ryan Lowney each has 3 goals and 5 assists vs the Rush. Jack Jenkins has 8 points (4g, 4a) in 9 games. Matthew Boucher has 7 points in 6 games. Ty Lewis has 6 assists in 3 games. Charlie Gerard has 4 goals and 2 assists in 6 games vs RC. Kevin Carr is 3-0-1 vs RC this season. Rush forward Avery Peterson has 8 goals vs Utah this season. Tyler Coulter (4g, 8a) and Peter Quenneville (3g, 9a) each has 12 points vs Utah.

Utah 5 @ Rapid City 4 (Mar 19 2021) SO

Rapid City 3 @ Utah 4 (Feb 21 2021)

Rapid City 4 @ Utah 5 (Feb 20 2021) OT

Rapid City 3 @ Utah 2 (Feb 19 2021) SO

Utah 4 @ Rapid City 5 (Jan 23 2021) OT

Utah 3 @ Rapid City 2 (Jan 22 2021)

Rapid City 2 @ Utah 3 (Jan 2 2021)

Rapid City 3 @ Utah 4 (Jan 1 2021)

Rapid City 3 @ Utah 6 (Dec 31 2020)

Utah 3 @ Rapid City 1 (Dec 12 2020)

Utah 4 @ Rapid City 6 (Dec 11 2020)

Last Week's Games (All games can be seen on Flohockey.tv and Mixlr)

Friday, March 12th, 2021 - Allen 6 Utah 2. - Jared Pike and Matthew Boucher each scored a first period goal.

Saturday, March 13th, 2021 - Allen 5 Utah 4 (OT) - Cedric Pare scored 2 goals.

Sunday, March 14th, 2021 - Allen 1 Utah 5 - Trey Bradley and Matthew Boucher each had 1 goal, 2 assists.

This Week's Games (All games can be seen on Flohockey.tv and Mixlr)

Friday, March 19th, 2021 - Utah 5 Rapid City 4 (Shootout) - Charlie Gerard scored 2 goals. Jack Jenkins and Matt Hoover added goals. Hunter Skinner scored game winner in the shootout. Kevin Carr saved 31 of 35 and all 3 in the shootout for his 4th win of the season.

Saturday, March 20th, 2021 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

All times Mountain.

Next Week's Games

Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Friday, March 26th, 2021 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm. - Make-up game from December 18th postponed contest.

Saturday, March 27th, 2021 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm. - Make-up game from the December 19th postponement.

Sunday, March 28th, 2021 - Tulsa at Utah. 1:10 pm.

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: Charlie Gerard, Jack Jenkins, Matt Hoover (1).

Assist Streaks: Hunter Skinner (2), Miles Gendron, Ty Lewis, Travis Barron, Cedric Pare, Michael Prapavessis (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Pare (3), Skinner (2).

Matt Hoover has 2 goals in his last 3 games and a point in 3 of 4.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 15-11-4-5

Home record: 9-4-2-3

Road record: 6-7-2-2

Win percentage: .557 (4th in Western Conference).

Streak: Won 2.

Standings Points: 39

Last 10: 3-6-1

Goals per game: 3.06 (5th). Goals for: 107

Goals against per game: 3.34 (13th). Goals against: 117

Shots per game: 32.97 (3rd).

Shots against per game: 29.14 (5th).

Power Play: 22.0 % - 31 for 141 (2nd). - Utah's 31 power play goals are the most in the league.

Penalty Kill: 80.5 % - 99 for 123 (13th).

Penalty Minutes: 424 (12.11 per game).

Shorthanded Goals: 5 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 5 (Tied for 10th)

Players Used: 43 - Michael Prapavessis made team debut last night.

Attendance: 29,644 (1,648 per game).

Record When Scoring First: 10-5-1. Utah has scored first in the last 2 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 10 6

Opposition 5 14

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Matthew Boucher (11)

Assists: Boucher (16)

Points: Boucher (27)

Plus/Minus: Matt Abt (+8) Alex Lepkowski leads active Grizzlies at +4.

PIM: Teigan Zahn (48)

Power Play Points: Pat Cannone (11)

Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (108)

Shooting Percentage: Nick Henry (20.0%) - Minimum 15 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Pat Cannone/Nick Henry (2)

Wins: Brad Barone (5)

Save %: Parker Gahagen (.930)

Goals Against Average: Gahagen (2.12).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 35 41 29 1 1 107 Utah Grizzlies 390 396 341 26 1153

Opposition 33 45 30 4 5 117 Opposition 318 393 273 31 1015

Forwards: Travis Barron, Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Josh Dickinson, Charlie Gerard, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Ty Lewis, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White.

Defenseman: Brandon Fehd, Miles Gendron, Alex Lepkowski, Ryan Lowney, Michael Prapavessis, Hunter Skinner, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Brad Barone, Kevin Carr, Trevor Gorsuch, Garrett Metcalf.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.