Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Everblades, 7:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits continue their current three-game weekend series with the Florida Everblades tonight at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Rabbits snapped a seven-game losing streak in head-to-head contests versus the Everblades last night in their 5-3 victory.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-10-7-2) vs. Florida Everblades (25-9-0-2)

March 20, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #35 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Kyle Lekun (32)

Linesmen: Shane Gustafson (87), Ben Shiley (92)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

Backed by three goals in the opening 20 minutes, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits used their fast start to speed past the Florida Everblades, 5-3, last night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Liam Pecararo opened the scoring with his sixth goal of the campaign, followed by Joey Haddad's ninth only nine seconds later at 7:57. Anthony Rinaldi provided the Swamp Rabbits a 3-0 cushion at 17:33 after executing a perfect low-deflection near the net front. Joe Pendenza and John McCarron both scored for Florida to pull within 3-2 in the second, but David Broll's first goal as a Rabbit 30 seconds into the third frame stood as the eventual game-winner. Garrett Thompson added an empty net goal at 18:01 to provide the dagger and help his club to a 5-3 victory.

POSITIVE TRENDS AND STREAKS:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits enter with points in five consecutive games (3-0-2-0) dating back to March 7 at Rapid City. The Rabbits are also victorious in three consecutive home games at The Well, tying a single-season high set from January 31-February 11. After last night's strong start, Greenville is now 12-0-3-0 when scoring the game's first goal. Additionally, the Rabbits are 8-0-1-0 when leading after 20 minutes and 10-0-1-0 when leading after 40 minutes. Through seven games thus far in March, Greenville has points in six contests (4-1-2-0). Weekday games continue to be a strong suit for the Bits, as in games Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Greenville has posted a combined 10-3-4-2 record.

AN EFFECTIVE KILL:

Consistent with Greenville's current five-game point streak, the Swamp Rabbits have not allowed a power play goal in each of their last five. Dating back to March 7 at Rapid City, the Bits are a combined 16-for-16 on the kill. The five-game streak without yielding a goal while a man down is the longest this season by Rabbit penalty killers. Entering tonight, Greenville is 12th in the ECHL on the penalty kill with an 80.5% success rate.

BROLL THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Last night, David Broll scored his first in a Greenville uniform only 30 seconds into the final frame. Broll's insurance marker to provide his club a 4-2 advantage stood as the eventual game-winner. Prior to last night, Broll's previous game-winner in the ECHL came over two years ago on March 9, 2019 against Greenville. In 30 games this season, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound force has compiled 12 points (three goals, nine assists). The Mississauga, Ontario native debuted with the Rabbits one week ago after being acquired in a deal with the Indy Fuel.

